Australia takes biggest slice of global sheepmeat trade

By Victoria Nugent
Updated April 9 2024 - 6:39am, first published 6:00am
Australia now takes up a record share of the global sheepmeat trade, as shown in MLA data.
Australian exports of sheepmeat have swelled to account for more than half of the total global trade.

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

