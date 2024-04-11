Farm Online
Cheap sheep runners could drive sausage trend

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
April 11 2024 - 3:00pm
Sausage-making costs will go down thanks to a four-year price low for sheep runners.
A four-year sheep runner price low could lead to cheaper sausages at the butcher shop if cheaper costs are passed on to shopper.

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

