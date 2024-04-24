Farm Online
Indonesia could offer live sheep opportunities

Victoria Nugent
Victoria Nugent
April 25 2024 - 6:00am
Developing additional live sheep market could go a long way to helping the sheep industry in WA. Picture supplied ALEC.
The potential growth of live sheep exports to Indonesia and other markets has been raised as one way of helping the beleagured West Australian sheep industry.

