Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Rushed, clumsy, inequitable: biosecurity protection levy under farmer fire in Senate hearing

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated April 23 2024 - 4:23pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farm representative groups have highlighted structural and design issues with the government's proposed biosecurity protection levy in a Senate inquiry hearing.
Farm representative groups have highlighted structural and design issues with the government's proposed biosecurity protection levy in a Senate inquiry hearing.

The government's controversial biosecurity protection levy has come under fire at a Senate inquiry for being rushed, riddled with design failures and lacking transparency.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.