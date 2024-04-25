Farm Online
UK's farm standards beat out Australia and New Zealand: report

Victoria Nugent
Victoria Nugent
April 25 2024 - 12:00pm
A UK report assessing farm assurance standards in the UK, Australia and New Zealand for beef and lamb has given the British program the best score. FILE PHOTO.
A report comparing UK beef and lamb farm assurance standards with those in Australia and New Zealand has given the Brits the top score but concerns have been raised Australia's score is skewed.

