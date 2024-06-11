Farm Online
$300m support package for 'social and economic' impacts of Basin buybacks

By Jason Gregory
Updated June 11 2024 - 3:23pm, first published 3:16pm
Labor has pledged a $300 million support package for regional communities impacted by its voluntary water buybacks. Picture by Ray White Mildura.
Labor has pledged a $300 million support package for Basin communities set to be impacted by voluntary water buybacks under a revamped Murray-Darling Basin Plan proposing to restore 450 gigalitres of water to Australia's largest and most important river system over the next three years.

