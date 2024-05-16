Farm Online
Rivers of budget cash for MDBP voluntary buybacks and water-saving infrastructure

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated May 16 2024 - 7:03pm, first published 4:33pm
Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek has committed to delivering the Murray-Darling Basin Plan in full.
More than $610 million will be spent in the coming financial year on a mix of voluntary water buybacks, water-saving infrastructure and constraints under a revamped Murray-Darling Basin Plan that will restore vast quantities of water to Australia's largest and most important river system.

