National quarterly lamb slaughter hits highest on record

The quarterly national lamb slaughter has hit new heights, soaring over 6.9 million head, with a record high turnoff ratio in Western Australia pointing to a sharp dip in the state's flock.
The latest livestock products data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed Australia's lamb slaughter reached 6,935,700 head in the most recent quarter, with lamb production also hitting a record-breaking 167,263 tonnes, up 8 per cent on last quarter and 48pc last year.
Meat & Livestock Australia senior market Information analyst Erin Lukey said that the higher levels of production and recorded carcase weights are reflective of conditions that occurred towards the end of last year.
"Across the board we saw carcase weights for lamb lift 5pc quarter-to quarter to 24kg, which equates to the five-year average," she said.
"This return is after the three-year lows recorded last quarter.
"Lamb carcase weights lifted across all states according to the ABS.
"This is partly attributable to the end of season turnoff of older lambs, and improved weather conditions recorded in the latter months of 2023, particularly in New South Wales and Victoria."
Victoria had its second highest lamb slaughter on record at more than 3.77 million head, only beaten by the previous quarter, as well as its highest lamb production, while Western Australia also had its second highest lamb slaughter quarter on record at 831,800 head, as well as its second highest quarter for lamb production.
National mutton slaughter was also at its highest since December 2019 at 2,784,000 head but carcase weights on average across the country fell 5pc to 24.9kg, fuelled by Western Australia's 9pc drop to 24.5kg.
Episode 3 market analyst Matt Dalgleish said slaughter figures along with live sheep export volumes for the first quarter of 2024 suggest the Australian sheep flock will soon enter a liquidation phase, with the sheep turnoff ratio up from 13.2pc at the end of 2023 to 13.7pc, nearing the 14pc threshold that separates liquidation and rebuild.
In WA the turnoff ratio is 10.8pc, the highest on record, up from 9.8pc in 2024.
Mr Dalgleish said the trend towards a higher turnoff rate in WA was very evident as producer confidence dwindles amid continued dry conditions and the live sheep ban situation.
"The data for the actual changes to the flock is yet to be released by ABS... but it's pointing towards a big turn down, I wouldn't be surprised if we see 3 or 4 million head reduced in the next few years, with the WA flock down to 8 or 9 million head," he said.
"That has some pretty dire implications... if you've got a flock over there of 8 million head, you may not have an AWTA testing centre or the requirement to do wool auctions in the west.
"If that happens they would need to send wool across the Nullarbor so that's extra costs there... it could really see a significant reduction to the sheep and wool sector in WA to levels that are only going to have the absolute diehards hanging about."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.