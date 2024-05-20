Farm Online
National quarterly lamb slaughter hits highest on record

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
May 20 2024 - 3:00pm
Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows the rise of the national lamb slaughter.
The quarterly national lamb slaughter has hit new heights, soaring over 6.9 million head, with a record high turnoff ratio in Western Australia pointing to a sharp dip in the state's flock.

