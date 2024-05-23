Farm Online
Murray Watt stands by live sheep ban timeline

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
May 24 2024 - 6:00am
Murray Watt in Toowoomba for the Sustainable Agriculture Summit. Picture: Victoria Nugent
Agriculture minister Murray Watt has stood by the four-year timeline for Australia to stopping exporting live sheep despite industry concerns that onshore processing capacity and alternative markets won't be sufficiently developed by mid-2028.

