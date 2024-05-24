NFF & Labor: a breakfast brouhaha the line in the sand

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Agriculture Minister Murray Watt are said to have directed "both barrels" at National Farmers Federation president David Jochinke and chief executive Tony Mahar last week following a "stunt" that saw the duo lead a walkout of a baker's dozen from a post-budget breakfast.
Witnesses have said that the Labor heavyweights and NFF leadership team became engaged in a verbal stoush following the ambulatory protest triggered by the government's May 11 announcement to ban live sheep by sea exports.
The AFR reported that Mr Albanese and Mr Watt appeared to be "cranky, really grumpy" at what had transpired.
ACM-Agri understands that they spoke of wanting to remain engaged with farmers through the lobby group and encouraged the NFF to look at the bigger picture and what Labor had delivered for producers through other policy programs when picking its battles.
Issues mentioned included a heavy investment in creating a sustainable biosecurity funding model, working to reestablish the beef, wine and barley trades with China and helping to reopen Indonesian cattle markets following Foot and Mouth and Lumpy Skin Disease scares that threatened to derail the industry.
It has also pointed out that the NFF accepted more than $6.3 million in government funding in 2022-23 to deliver various programs.
Mr Watt had been addressing the Croplife post-budget breakfast on how the government intended to build Australia's sustainable agriculture sector at Parliament House on May 15.
The orchestrated exodus took place when he turned to address the live sheep ban.
Mr Jochinke and Mr Mahar were joined in the walkout by NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin, AgForce chief executive Mick Guerin, WA Pastoralists and Graziers president Tony Seabrook, WA Farmers president John Hassell, as well as the chief executives of Cattle Australia, the Australian Livestock Exporters' Council and Sheep Australia, along with several NFF staffers.
Some of those who participated were wearing specially-printed t-shirts bearing the message: #keepthesheep.
Labor announced that Australia's $77 million live sheep by sea export trade would be shut down from May 1, 2028, contingent on the successful passage of supporting legislation, while also revealing a $107m transition package for industry stakeholders.
Following the walkout, Mr Watt said he had met with Mr Jochinke and Mr Mahar the day prior to discuss future collaboration opportunities and was "not too concerned about their stunts".
"While a handful of NFF leadership and their staff walked out, a couple of hundred ag leaders - including many NFF members - stayed," he said.
Meanwhile, two days after the breakfast brouhaha the NFF Members Council voted to carry three motions, including that the lobby group "no longer has confidence in the Albanese Government to act in the interests of Australian agriculture".
That it believes the live sheep ban call was made "without considering the scientific and industry data presented in the consultation process to the detriment of all sectors of agriculture" and that it rejects the current industry assistance package.
However, it has also been reported that, while no dissenting voices were raised in the verbal vote, it was not a unanimous decision after some council members decided to abstain from the vote.
The NFF told ACM-Agri, who were separately told of potential abstaining, that "there were no objections, no dissent and we are not aware of anyone abstaining".
"We're not disclosing any more than that and even if we wanted to, we don't record who votes for what," it said.
Mr Jochinke told The AFR that the post-breakfast meeting had been "robust".
It went on to say that "while there were rumours Senator Watt had threatened to freeze the NFF out of policy considerations, Mr Jochinke said this was not the case".
"We want to work with the government on policy," he said.
"There are a lots of fences to be mended, but also we want it understood agriculture won't be pushed around."
He also wrote an open letter to Mr Albanese earlier this week asking why ag was being ignored.
The NFF and Labor enjoyed what appeared to be a close relationship following the 2022 federal election but as the honeymoon period disappeared from view things became noticeably and publicly icy as the ag lobby became restless with some policy direction.
Things came to a head when Mr Watt was said to be blindsided on October 25 last year when told that Mr Jochinke would launch a campaign the following morning "against anti-farming policies" in his first day in the role at the NFF annual conference.
Mr Watt then spent several hours rewriting a finalised speech to open the event. While a source said the government had formed the view in meetings with a range of stakeholders that the NFF's muscle flex had "split the membership".
In referring to last week's meeting, Mr Watt said while he does not "divulge discussions in private meetings" he was keen to keep working with the NFF and believes the government "has a strong track record" of helping farmers.
"We've delivered record biosecurity funding from taxpayers and importers to protect farmers. We reopened trade with our biggest trading partner, which was destroyed by the former Coalition Government, and we've opened more new market access than ever before," he said.
"We're rebuilding the ag workforce after years of neglect, both before and during COVID and assisting farmers adapt to climate change, rather than pretend it is not happening."
Less than a week after calling the no confidence motion, the NFF attended the May 23 agriculture sustainability summit in Toowoomba.
Mr Mahar released a statement following the event that said "the support ministers Chris Bowen and Murray Watt outlined on agriculture's role in the transition to net zero was reassuring and showed they had listened to farmers".
It is also believed Mr Mahar received some sideline advice from farmers at the event who appeared unhappy with the aggressiveness of the organisation's campaigning in recent months.
Nationals leader David Littleproud said while he was pleased to see the NFF to "stand by its convictions" in holding the walkout, he was "surprised" by such a move given the organisation had traditionally been more placid in its approach.
