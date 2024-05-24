Farm Online
Home/Politics

NFF & Labor: a breakfast brouhaha the line in the sand

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated May 24 2024 - 2:56pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NFF & Labor: a breakfast brouhaha the line in the sand
NFF & Labor: a breakfast brouhaha the line in the sand

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Agriculture Minister Murray Watt are said to have directed "both barrels" at National Farmers Federation president David Jochinke and chief executive Tony Mahar last week following a "stunt" that saw the duo lead a walkout of a baker's dozen from a post-budget breakfast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.