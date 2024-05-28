Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Goat production at record levels

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
May 28 2024 - 3:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goat production reached record heights in quarter 1 of 2024. Picture: Sally Gall.
Goat production reached record heights in quarter 1 of 2024. Picture: Sally Gall.

Record goat production and slaughter in the first three months of this year could have Australia on track to meet or exceed last year's highs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.