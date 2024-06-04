Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Lift of China processor ban will deliver major value for Australian red meat sector

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
June 5 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Five Australian processors have had their export approvals for China reinstated.
Five Australian processors have had their export approvals for China reinstated.

The removal of Chinese trade suspensions for a group of Australian beef processing companies could ultimately lead to "hundred of millions of dollars" in value flowing on to Australia's red meat sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.