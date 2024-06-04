Wool body opposes LPA proposed changes

Industry stakeholders have asked for proposed changes to the Livestock Production Assurance accreditation system to be taken back to the drawing board.
WoolProducers Australia CEO Jo Hall said the body's health and welfare committee recently considered proposed changes to the LPA scheme, proposed by the Integrity Systems Company.
"The proposed changes included frequency of accreditation cycles with a transition to a 2-year accreditation cycle which is an increase from the current three-year cycle, a self-assessment accreditation rather than quiz based and an increase in costs associated with the LPA program," she said.
"The changes are targeted to deliver sustainable funding for the LPA program but were not supported by the committee as it was agreed that more information was needed for the justification of these proposed changes, which was consistent with the response from the Supply Chain Taskforce.
"ISC have noted feedback received from the Supply Chain Taskforce and will consider this in refining the current proposal."
But Integrity Systems Company is keeping tight lipped, with a spokesman saying no changes were yet in place.
"The Livestock Production Assurance program is crucial for ensuring Australian red meat continues to meet the needs of global and domestic markets," he said.
"The program covers seven key requirements across food safety, biosecurity, and animal welfare that producers need to satisfy to become accredited.
"Given the importance of the program for market access and the future of our industry, it is necessary for the program to be reviewed periodically by industry.
"At this stage there are no changes in place for the LPA program, the accreditation method, cost or timetable.
"As is usual practice, ISC will communicate any changes to the program to industry as they come to hand."
However ISC has now confirmed the the LPA program will introduce a new self-assessment tool in coming months.
Meanwhile a new sustainability module leveraging existing tools and systems is also being developed, but will not be a mandatory part of the program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.