Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Booming herd could stabilise domestic goatmeat supply

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
June 6 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Booming herd could stabilise domestic goatmeat supply
Booming herd could stabilise domestic goatmeat supply

Low prices and record production have caused a surge in demand overseas for Australian goatmeat, but the growing national herd could help boost domestic use as the more stable supply, increases confidence among foodservice operators and retailers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.