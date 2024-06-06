Booming herd could stabilise domestic goatmeat supply

Low prices and record production have caused a surge in demand overseas for Australian goatmeat, but the growing national herd could help boost domestic use as the more stable supply, increases confidence among foodservice operators and retailers.
That's according to Meat & Livestock Australia's latest global goatmeat snapshot, which shows 33,891 tonnes was exported for 2023, the second highest volume on record, with value down 10 per cent to $235 million.
MLA category and market insights analyst Emiliano Diaz said while around 95 per cent of Australian goatmeat is exported, the domestic market also represents a significant market and opportunity, with specific consumer segments driving growth.
"In early 2024 MLA launched the Goat Trail campaign, a consumer-focused campaign that aims to drive awareness of goatmeat on local menus and show consumers where to find and experience it in Sydney," Mr Diaz said.
"This initiative is capitalising on the opportunity for broader appeal and increased product availability and showcases the versatility and novelty of this underrated protein."
A survey of Australian consumers in 2018 showed more than a quarter said the main reason they had not bought goatmeat was that it was unavailable where they shopped, with MLA saying the growing number of managed and semi-managed production systems should address issue of supply volatility.
There has been a steady upward trend in average monthly goatmeat serves in Australia over recent years, with goatmeat particularly popular in communities from ethnic backgrounds that serve goat dishes, especially Southern Asian.
As Australian's dining landscape evolves, the growing appeal of cuisines that traditionally use goatmeat such as Indian, Nepalese, Middle Eastern and South American food, could give rise to new opportunities to promote the protein.
Meanwhile the United States remains the largest market for Australian goatmeat, with volumes more than double those of the second-largest market, mainland China.
The US took 14,477 tonnes in 2023, up 16pc year-on-year.
While lower Australian export volumes in recent years, allowed competitors to develop their own goatmeat exports, the high supply and cheap prices last year saw demand for goatmeat from Mexico and New Zealand, the next two biggest exporters to the US 371 tonnes between them.
Mexico's goatmeat exports to the US has previously reached a peak of 1945 tonnes in 2022.
Competitive pricing was also behind the 2234pc surge in demand from mainland China, which the nation take 6757 tonnes of Australian goatmeat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.