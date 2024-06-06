Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Lamb production to keep hitting new heights while wool wanes

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
Updated June 7 2024 - 6:33am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The latest ABARES outlook tips sheepmeat production will rise while wool production will ease this financial year. FILE PICTURE.
The latest ABARES outlook tips sheepmeat production will rise while wool production will ease this financial year. FILE PICTURE.

Sheepmeat production and exports are expected to keep rising this coming financial year, while wool production is due to fall due to a contracting national flock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.