Live sheep inquiry submissions detail industry hardship

Victoria Nugent
Victoria Nugent
June 10 2024 - 5:00pm
Drastic reductions in sheep numbers, difficulties securing abattoir space, decreased lamb cradle sales, lost income for businesses involved in the wider supply chain and sheep being given away for free are among the issues highlighted in submissions to an inquiry into the live sheep ban legislation.

