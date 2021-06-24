New Holland's top gong goes to Bathurst dealership

On-Trac Ag at Bathurst in Central West NSW has been formally recognised as the winner of New Holland's Dealer of the Year Award.

The annual awards celebrate excellence in performance and service quality across the company's network of 104 dealers Australia-wide.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the awards were announced during the 2021 New Holland virtual dealer conference in April.

This week New Holland's general manager for Australia and NZ Bruce Healy travelled to Bathurst to personally handover the major gong and prize money to On-Trac Ag Bathurst dealership principal Peter Russell.

Mr Healy said the New Holland Dealer of the Year Award is the most prestigious award that a New Holland dealer can win.

"Apart from winning the trophy, the New Holland Dealer of The Year also receives $20,000 to spend in their business to enhance their customers' experience," Mr Healy said.

"Through these annual awards we recognise the outstanding efforts of our dealers across a number of criteria of excellence including operations, market share, customer focus, and parts and service.

"This year the New Holland Dealer of the Year award is presented to a medium-sized dealership which showis you don't necessarily need to be a big dealership to adopt and use best in class business practices.

On-Trac Ag Bathurst's Mr Russell said the award was recognition of his team's commitment to customers and of the pride they take in the work they do.

"All parts of this business have excelled and can individually take pride in the award."

Along with the Dealer of Year award, Ronco Motors, a family run business that has operated from its existing premises in Pinnaroo, SA since 1960, was named the 2021 Precision Land Management (PLM) Dealer of The Year.

Ronco Motors dealer principal Roydn Bailey said his dealership had invested heavily in PLM so they could offer customers a complete and flexible PLM solution.

"The business is now third generation family owned and that success is due to our focus on offering leading-edge solutions for managing all crop production needs," he said.

"Precision technologies are revolutionising agriculture. Farmers are using them to reduce input cost, improve yields, and increase efficiency.

"We are thrilled to be named the New Holland PLM Dealer of The Year."

Bruce Healy said a focus on precision management products continues to grow in the agricultural industry and become increasingly more important as data becomes a major driver in the industry.