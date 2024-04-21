New Holland's top dealers celebrated

Ag machinery dealers from across Australia and New Zealand have gathered for New Holland Agriculture's Dealer of the Year awards.
Flinders Machinery, On-Trac Ag, Cowra Machinery Centre and Cochranes of Canterbury were recognised as the highest-performing dealerships across the network.
Taking home the title for Dealer of the Year for three or more outlets was On-Trac Ag, which has branches at Bathurst, Orange and Mudgee in NSW. The award was hotly contested with McIntosh & Son, WA and Qld, and Ronco Motors, SA, named as finalists.
On-Trac Ag director Peter Russell said the win was a major achievement for the On-Trac Ag team.
They are no strangers to the spotlight, with the Bathurst branch receiving a Dealer of the Year award in 2021.
The group has also twice previously won the CNH Capital Dealer of the Year award.
"The On-Trac Ag team's dedication comes from our staff, and our customers have led us to where we are today," Mr Russell said.
The award for Dealer of the Year for one to two outlets was won by Flinders Machinery, Booleroo Centre, SA, with Macleay Farm Machinery, NSW, and Giles Machinery, SA, the other nominees.
It was an unexpected win for Flinders Machinery dealer principal Barrie McCallum.
"I was very surprised and honoured to receive this award, given some of the really big dealers that are around the place," he said.
"We've got a good bunch of people and this trophy will live down in the smoko room for awhile to remind the boys that that's where it all starts, with them."
Cowra Machinery Centre, NSW, was commended as Parts and Service Dealer of the Year and Cochranes of Canterbury, NZ, took home the CNH Capital Finance Dealer of the Year award.
Wise Farm Equipment, SA, and R.P. Motors, Vic, as well as On-Trac Ag, NSW, and Agricentre South, Invercargill, NZ, were the other nominees for these categories.
CNH business director - agriculture Australia and New Zealand Aaron Bett congratulated the recipients of the awards and commended them for their outstanding dedication and service.
"Our annual awards program recognises dealers across our network who have achieved exceptional outcomes across their operations, market share, service and business practices," he said.
"The commitment to customer service and craftsmanship has been above and beyond this year among our ANZ network of more than 100 dealerships.
"Congratulations to all of our winners and nominees, it is truly exceptional what hasbeen achieved in the past year.
"We thank each of our dealerships for their ongoing commitment to our brand and communities."
WINNERS:
Dealer of the Year for 1-2 Outlets: Flinders Machinery, SA
Dealer of the Year for 3+ Outlets: On-Trac Ag, NSW
Parts & Services DOTY: Cowra Machinery Centre, NSW
Capital Finance Dealer of the Year: Cochranes of Canterbury, NZ
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.