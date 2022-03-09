MLA campaign celebrates Greatest Butcher on Your Block

Quick and tasty dinner ideas are in the spotlight as part of Meat & Livestock Australia 's latest campaign to promote Australian beef and lamb



For The Greatest Butcher On Your Block campaign, MLA has gotten high quality butchers from across the country to prepare shortcuts and suggest quick cooking cuts to allow busy families to whip up delicious and healthy meals in under 30 minutes



As part of the campaign a free recipe book will be available to redeem in select independent butcher stores offering recipes from a range of different cuisines such as Moroccan spiced beef and carrot lentil salad, Jamaican jerk lamb chops with charred corn salad and sweet and spicy Asian beef stir fry.



Additionally, there will be recipe and how-to videos featured online at The Greatest Butcher Youtube page.



MLA national customer development manager Catherine Golding said weeknight dinners have to be sorted in 30 minutes or less.



"We know Australians lead busy lifestyles and are looking for meal solutions to make life easier," she said.



"They want options that are healthy, balanced and most of all delicious to keep the whole family happy.



"Australian beef and lamb are the perfect solution for everyday meals.



"With a bit of friendly advice from your local butcher - you will have a selection of the right cuts that are easy to cook for any day of the week."



As part of the campaign, MLA has also asked foodie influencers to take part in a mystery box challenge where they will be provided with a box of ingredients from their local butcher and have 30 minutes to create a delicious meal.



Shoppers will also have a chance to win a luxury Uluru escape as part of a national in-store promotion at participating independent butcher stores, with 100 Philips Air Fryer XXL instant win packages also up for grabs.

The campaign launched on February 28 and will run until April 4.



