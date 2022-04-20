Jersey dominates dairy at Sydney Royal

Jersey cattle dominated proceedings during the Sydney Royal dairy interbreed competition on the last day of the 2022 show with fifth generation dairyman Rocky Allen, Cobargo, becoming quite emotional at the realisation of his winning supreme champion dairy female by unanimous vote of all judges.

The eight-year-old Bushlea Irwins Jenny by All Lynns Valentino Irwin, from Prom View Jenny 191, on her fifth calf, was bought by Mr Allen and a syndicate of Canadian and US partners as a three-year-old from South Gippsland Jersey breeder Wayne and Lisa Kuhne, Bushlea Farms, Leongatha, Vic.



She placed first in her class at this year's International Dairy Week and received an honourable mention in that event's senior champion division.

"She is just a wonderful cow to work with," he said, crediting his parents for maintaining the farm while he was away showing cattle.



"I'd like to thank my partners for entrusting her to me."

Supreme intermediate champion Cairnbrae Casino Daisy by Elliots Regency Casino with Zoe Hayes, Girgarre, Vic.+4

Runner-up supreme was another grand dam of the dairy industry, the senior champion Holstein cow, nine years old on her sixth calf, Smallridge Shadow Rainbow by B-Crest Shadow from Fernleigh Dundee Rainbow exhibited by the Sieben family, Brindabella Farms, Torrumbarry, Vic.

Honourable mention went to a Brown Swiss, just one point behind second place for Tandara Vivid Lunda 260 by Superbrown Vivid from Tandara Denver Lunda 216 exhibited by a syndicate led by Tandara, Dingee, Vic.

Supreme intermediate champion dairy female was also awarded to the Jersey breed by unanimous vote for the rising four year old Jersey cow Cairnbrae Casino Daisy by Elliots Regency Casino from Cairnbrae Bowties Daisy 4 and purchased by Wanstead Jerseys and the Hayes family's Llandovery Illawarras from the recent Cairnbrae dispersal to place first in her class at this year's International Dairy Week and receive an honourable mention in that event's intermediate division.

For handler Zoe Hayes, who earlier in the week was awarded a win in the junior dairy judging competition, the cow jumped out at her from the others during the dispersal sale.

Runner-up in the intermediate division went to the Brown Swiss Tandara Paray Lola 74 by Paray from Tandara Blooming Lola 48 and exhibited by Ben Govett, Sarah Chant and Tandara, Dingee Vic.

Honourable mention in the intermediate division went to the Holstein on the same number of points for Eastview Crushabull Bonnie, 32 months, by Oh-River-Syc Crushabull from Eastview Jacoby Bonnie, exhibited by Eastview Holsteins, Congupna, Vic.

The Jersey breed won the supreme junior champion dairy female with Rivendell Valentino Rosalie, 12 months, by All Lynns Louie Valentino from Rivendell Getaway Rose, bred by Stewart Menzies, Nowra, and shown by the Cole family, Liddel, Wagga Wagga.

"The kids just love Jerseys," said Stewart Cole, who credited family friend Hayley Boyd, Nowra, for helping to choose the well-balanced heifer to show.

Runner-up junior was the long and clean Holstein Windy Vale Master Tina, 21 months, by Golden Oaks Master from Windy Vale Goldchip Tina, exhibited by Rick and Tina Wishart, Cohuna, Vic.

Honourable mention in the junior division went to the Ayrshire Mayfield Farms Tuxedo Showcase, shown by Paul and Vicki Timbs, Mayfield Farms, Jaspers Brush via Nowra.

Three dairy females, any age, was also won by the Jersey breed with the Wilson family, Shirlinn at Tamworth claiming the prestigious title for the seventh time during 10 years of showing and five years in a row.



"This is a special class for us," said Todd Wilson.



"We always pick a team for Sydney Royal to win the pen of three."

The Holstein pen of three were runner up followed by Ayrshire.

