Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Experts believe the opportunity for Australian sheepmeat into India could soar to new heights

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
May 20 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOP CHOICE: Over the past five years, Australia has only exported 111 tonnes of sheepmeat to India, with premium cuts making up the majority of this trade.

If the sheepmeat sector can replicate with India what it did when the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement came into force in 2015, the industry could soar to new heights.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen Frost

Kristen Frost

National Sheep and Wool Writer

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.