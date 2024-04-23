Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

WA ag minister seeks live shipping extension

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
Updated April 23 2024 - 6:50pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The newly appointed 2024 Dry Season Taskforce identified that WA sheep producers had "excess stock in the system" and needed a "relief valve". Photo by The Livestock Collective.
The newly appointed 2024 Dry Season Taskforce identified that WA sheep producers had "excess stock in the system" and needed a "relief valve". Photo by The Livestock Collective.

WA Agricultural Minister Jackie Jarvis has urged Federal government to delay the northern hemisphere moratorium on Australian live sheep exports by 10 days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.