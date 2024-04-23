WA ag minister seeks live shipping extension

WA Agricultural Minister Jackie Jarvis has urged Federal government to delay the northern hemisphere moratorium on Australian live sheep exports by 10 days.
It comes after the newly appointed 2024 Dry Season Taskforce met for the first time on Friday and identified that WA sheep producers had "excess stock in the system" and needed a "relief valve".
The Taskforce was established to ensure a coordinated approach across government and industry support to farmers through the worsening dry conditions.
In a letter to Federal Agricultural Minister Murray Watt on Monday, Ms Jarvis said WA farmers were facing one of the worst dry seasons on record, which was impacting agricultural producers across all regions.
"As you would be aware, Export Controls (Animals) rules that prevent the live export of sheep during the northern hemisphere summer come into force on June 14, however the Taskforce has identified that adding an extra 10 days to this year would allow a significant number of these sheep to be exported," she said.
"As such I am writing to you to seek an extension of 10 days from June 14 until June 24, 2024, before the commencement of this year's restrictions, subject to favourable weather conditions in the Northern Hemisphere and the usual animal welfare considerations."
The three-month moratorium came into effect in 2019, and prohibits the trade of sheep from Australia to the Middle East from June to September, which is the northern hemisphere summer.
Australian Livestock Exporters Council CEO Mark Harvey-Sutton said under the proposed change, shipments to the Gulf would still cease from the start of June, while shipments through the Red Sea would be subject to the extension.
"The pleasing thing about this is Minister Jarvis is recognising the role that live exports play in the WA sheep industry and the fact it is a necessary part of it," he said.
"It is coming quite late in the shipping season, exporters have got their shipping schedules already booked.
"It would remain to be seen whether this can actually facilitate an extra shipment... I've been speaking to the exporters and they are looking into it at this time."
Mr Harvey-Sutton said he hoped given that Ms Jarvis has recognised the importance of the live sheep trade, he hoped the next letter would be one requesting the phase out policy be overturned.
SheepProducers Australia CEO Bonnie Skinner said the WA sheep industry is currently facing an incredibly difficult situation brought on by ongoing dry conditions, financial constraints, and a severely depressed sheep market.
"It is anticipated that this situation will worsen with the upcoming live sheep export moratorium and dry short term rain outlook," she said.
"Sheep Producers Australia will continue to engage with the WA Department of Primary Industry and Regional Development and our WA stakeholders to ensure that support is reaching where it is needed.
"All on the ground resources must be activated to ensure we are managing the welfare of our animals and our producers.
"Sheep Producers Australia will continue to closely monitor the situation and advocate for ongoing and immediate support for the industry."
Minister Watt's office has been contacted for comment.
