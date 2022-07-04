Farm Online
Low-interest RIC loans expanded to more types of farming

By Newsroom
July 4 2022 - 1:00am
Regional Investment Corporation loans are now available to horse breeders, turf farmers, tea tree, lavender, pharmaceutical or cosmetic plant growers, nursery and floriculture growers.

