Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Processor cost hikes join overhanging issues from pandemic for red meat sector

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
July 7 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NOT EASY: The sheepmeat industry felt the brunt of the pandemic, heavily impacted by lockdowns and lack of labour availability. Now rising energy costs are expected to add more stress on processors.

As processors continue to play catchup from Covid-19 forced lockdowns and labour shortages, Australia's developing energy crisis has injected unwanted cost hikes into the red meat sector.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen Frost

Kristen Frost

National Sheep and Wool Writer

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.