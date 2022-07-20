Farm Online
Home/Machinery

QUT researchers find connectivity and trust remain barriers to agtech adoption

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
Updated July 20 2022 - 6:58am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agtech adoption: Many farmers are interested in agtech solutions but there are a number of barriers preventing its adoption on farms.

Researchers have gone straight to the source to find out what is preventing farmers from adopting agtech solutions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

More from Machinery

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.