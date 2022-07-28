Farm Online
Foot and mouth disease protest in Colac in south-west Victoria calls for travel ban

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
July 28 2022 - 2:30am
FMD FEARS: Dairy farmers Lewis Bayne and Brendan McKenzie joined Colac foot and mouth rally organiser Peter Delahunty in expressing concern about the response to the disease outbreak in Indonesia.

Farmers hit the streets of Colac in south-west Victoria in protest on Wednesday, calling on the federal government to implement a 120-day ban on non-essential travel to and from Indonesia to reduce the risk of a foot and mouth disease incursion in Australia.

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

