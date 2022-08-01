Melbourne Zoo has admitted it would be difficult to police a ban on farmers and their families going to their zoo.
Zoos Victoria caused an uproar last week when it become the first to propose the ban to protect its animals from foot and mouth disease.
Now the zoo is saying it cannot "mandate" farmers stay away, but is "asking" farmers with livestock to do so.
"At the moment we are asking (but not mandating) those who live with livestock, excluding horses, to please delay their visit to the zoo while we work through the expert advice regarding FMD," the zoo has said in updated advice for visitors.
"This request is to protect both your animals and those that live at our zoos. If you do choose to visit the zoo, please ensure you don't wear shoes or clothing that you have worn whilst around livestock."
The move has won the support of Victorian Premier Dan Andrews.
The National Zoo in Canberra is also planning staged restrictions to help prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease.
The native animal and deer walkthrough enclosures will be temporarily closed or cordoned off to visitors in Canberra.
Zoo staff in Canberra will ask people who've recently visited Bali or Indonesia to postpone their visit to the zoo for 48 hours after returning home.
The same restrictions apply to anyone who has visited a rural or farm setting in any country, including Australia.
The Taronga Conservation Society Australia, which operates Taronga Zoo and the Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo, is also planning restrictions because of FMD fears.
Zoos Victoria operates the popular Melbourne Zoo, Healesville Sanctuary and Werribee Open Range Zoo.
Anyone who has been to Indonesia which currently has a FMD outbreak has also asked to wait at least 48 hours after returning before visiting a zoo.
Zoo visitors have been stopped from walking through the enclosures of animals which are at higher risk of exposure and visitors are advised to wear footwear covers in some areas.
Taronga Zoo officials say they have also stopped allowing people to walk through the enclosures of animals which are at higher risk of exposure and have asked visitors to wear footwear covers in certain areas.
Zoos Victoria says it has cancelled paid "encounters" with giraffes, kangaroos and elephants.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
