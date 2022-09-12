THE 2416 hectare (5971 acre) prized Billa Billa district graingrowing country East Gleneast has sold prior to its scheduled auction to a local landholder.
Offered by Ron and Dianne Baldwin, the property has 2060 hectares (5100 acres) of mostly relatively new cultivation country, currently growing wheat.
The sale price has not been disclosed.
The property is located east of the Leichhardt Highway 40km north of Goondiwindi and was sold bare of crops, with delivery in late November.
Water is supplied from a flowing bore that is shared with an adjoining neighbour. The water is piped through a central laneway to troughs and to four 20,000L poly tanks on a mound, which serves as a quick fill station for spraying.
The central laneway has a graded road that provides good access to most of the property that has been used for farming rather than grazing.
Improvements include an old five stand shearing shed.
The marketing of East Gleneast was handled by George Sloss and David Sloss, First National Sloss and Co, Goondiwindi.
