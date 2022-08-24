Farm Online
Home/Property

Negotiations continue on flexible Bamboo

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated August 24 2022 - 5:16am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ELDERS: Negotiations are continuing on the 85,430 hectare far north Queensland pastoral holding Bamboo Station.

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the 85,430 hectare (211,102 acre) far north Queensland pastoral holding Bamboo Station, which was passed in for $7.5 million at an Elders auction on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.