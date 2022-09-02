Farm Online
Low female slaughter rates lead nations herd rebuild

September 2 2022 - 5:00am
Low female slaughter rates persist indicating the herd rebuild is still in full swing. Photo: Lucy Kinbacher.

Australia's herd build has continued to show signs of rejuvenation as low female slaughter rates persist and bull sale results begin on a high note.

