GELOBRA presents as a large-scale 5308 hectare (13,116 acre) grazing property with a renewable energy development opportunity.
Located on the eastern side of the Mount Morgan range near Bajool, south of Rockhampton, the property has an estimated carrying capacity of 1040 adult cattle equivalents.
The property also presents as a renewable energy opportunity as part of the development application approved Mount Hopeful Wind Farm.
Gelobra featues good quality infrastructure including 14 paddocks and a securely fenced boundary.
Water is supplied by a variety of permanent and semi-permanent creeks and natural springs located across the property.
There are also six equipped bores and multiple on-farm water storages.
Structural improvements include the modern main residence, guest quarters, cottage, worker accommodation and machinery sheds.
The expression of interest process closes with LAWD on October 27.
Contact Simon Cudmore, 0433 160 413, or Danny Thomas, 0439 349 977, LAWD.
