THE 1130 hectare (2792 acre) Central NSW property Hallerton has been listed for sale at $8 million, after being put to auction on Tuesday.
The asking price is equal to about $7080/ha ($2865/acre).
Located 5km south of Collie on the Trangie Road, Hallerton is about 85 per cent arable with 48ha of lucerne and 113ha of natural pastures.
The property has self-mulching soft grey to lighter red loam soils on flat to gilgai type country.
Timbers include pine, belah, box, myall and wilga.
The property is divided into 18 paddocks with hinge joint fencing. There are also sheep and cattle feed yards.
Water is supplied by two bores and six dams. The average annual rainfall is 508mm (20 inches).
Structural improvements include a large, immaculate four-bedroom homestead, a cottage, hay shed, four bay sar shed, two machinery sheds, four silos and hay and grain pads. There is also an old three stand shearing shed with yards.
Contact Jason Hartin, 0429 894 334, Schute Bell Badgery Lumby.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.