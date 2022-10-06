Farm Online
Theodore's Bimbadeen sold at auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated October 6 2022 - 11:40pm, first published 11:30pm
BIMBADEEN, a 719 hectare (1774 acre) freehold property located 25km from Theodore and 32km from Banana has sold at auction for $4.6 million.

