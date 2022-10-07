Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Fortescue Future Industries gets $13.7 million grant to explore green hydrogen plan

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
October 7 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest is exploring green hydrogen opportunities on Gibson Island, Qld, and at Liddell, NSW. Picture: Simone DePeak

Andrew Forrest's plan to develop a green hydrogen facility on Gibson Island has received an injection of funding from the federal government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.