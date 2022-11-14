Farm Online
Mimosa Park a trophy coastal property with spectacular views

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 15 2022 - 9:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
The spectacular 299 hectare property Mimosa Park will be auctioned by Raine & Horne on January 25.

TROPHY South Coast NSW property Mimosa Park is on the market for the first time in more than 60 years.

