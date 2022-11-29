PREMIUM Darling Downs property Bellfields is being sold through an expressions of interest process, closing on December 19.
Located on Bunya Highway, 12km north of Dalby, the 1172 hectare (2896 acre) cultivation and grazing enterprise is on seven freehold titles.
Bellfields has a good balance of soil types ranging from plains country, belah/softwood scrub to undulating coolibah country.
The property is supported by very good improvements, infrastructure, and water.
Water is supplied by four bores, including one new solar equipped bore, and two dams, including one dam with about a 10 megalitre capacity.
The main six bedroom homestead was constructed in the 1900s.
Other improvements include three cottages, machinery sheds, a stable complex, and grain silos.
The 400 head capacity steel cattle yards have an undercover work area and scales.
Expressions of interest process close with Eastern Rural on December 19.
Contact Roger Lyne, 0427 698 866, or Andrew Kirtley, 0400 598 866, Eastern Rural.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.