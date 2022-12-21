Historic Glenmore heads to auction

SOUTH Burnett property Glenmore is going to the market for the first time in nearly 150 years.
Located on Barkers Creek near Nanango, Glenmore is 163 hectares (403 acres) of prime grazing land just off the Burnett Highway.
Glenmore has been in the one family for five generations.
The property was selected in the late 1870s by ringer and brumby runner Bob Sexton, the former head stockman at Barambah Station.
He built a slab settler's hut and moved to the property in 1881.
When he built the current homestead in the early 1930s, slabs from the hut were retained and used as walls on one of the farm sheds.
In the late 1800s and early 1900s, Bob Sexton ran a stage coach from Kilkivan to Nanango, bridging two rail head-ends, carrying passengers, cargo and mail, arriving without fail and therefore earning the nickname the "Hope Caravan".
The property passed from Bob Sexton to his grand-daughter Mary Lee, who married William Lee. It then passed to their only daughter Lorna, who married Len Graham and together they raised five children on the property.
Following Lorna's death in late 2022, the family decided it is time for new owners to operate and maintain the impressive rural property.
Seller and Lorna's son, Ian Graham (pictured) said Glenmore was a special property.
"Growing up here was wonderful," said Mr Graham, who has called Glenmore home for the past 45 years.
"I have treasured memories of riding motorbikes and helping mum and dad on the land. Being in the country was just magical.
"I'm hopeful the people who buy Glenmore will add to its rich history and will love the property as much as my family did."
Glenmore is being offered as two lots, both with creek frontages.
One is 56ha and is fenced with grids, but no buildings.
The second 106ha lot has significant improvements, including the homes and other farm buildings.
The well presented, six bedroom, two bathroom, Queenslander-style homestead has two enclosed verandahs, a barbecue deck and three car lock up garage. There is also a one-bedroom cottage, which is also set in the landscaped gardens.
There are also three farm sheds and cattle yards.
Agent James McKee, Freeman Estates, Nanango, said he expected to be inundated with inquiries from locals and families looking for a tree-change.
"There is a huge demand for high-quality cattle grazing property throughout the South Burnett region at the moment," Mr McKee said.
Glenmore will be auctioned on February 3.
Contact James McKee, 0403 430 544, Freeman Estates, Nanango.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.