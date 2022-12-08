WESTERN NSW property Bahloo has been listed with Nutrien Harcourts for $4.3 million or near offer, after being put to auction on November 30.
Covering 12,786 hectares (31,595 acres), the property with plenty of development potential is located 26km west of Coolabah and 100km west of Nyngan.
At $4.3m, the asking price is equal to about $336/ha ($136/acre).
There is currently 1650ha of cultivation country with up to 2400ha that can be developed for farming.
There are 10 paddocks fenced with 8/90/30 hinge joint.
Water is supplied by 12 dams, five of which have trap yards.
Structural improvements include an unequipped three stand, raised board shearing shed with portable yards, a 20x42m machinery shed, a 7x20m shed, a silo, and a 13kW solar system.
There is also a three bedroom homestead, two bedroom cottage, and two bedroom workers' quarters.
Contact Phillip Wallace, 0427 487 985, Nutrien Harcourts, Nyngan.
