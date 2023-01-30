HIAWATHA, an attractive 324 hectares (798 acres) property in the tightly held Goomeribong district grazing property, is on the market for $3.5 million.
Located 10km north west of Goomeri, 85km west of Gympie and 165km to the Sunshine Coast, the property features fertile black soil, blue gum creek flats rising to well developed narrow leaf ironbark forest grazing.
Hiawatha is said to be comfortably running 150 breeders, or 220 adult equivalents. The property is also running horses and used to make hay.
The asking price is equal to about $10,802/ha ($4386/acre).
There are more than 60ha of creek flats, which was previously cultivated.
Some 5ha is irrigated, with a Marani hard hose irrigator included in the sale.
The creek flats features excellent stands of Tolgar Rhodes grass and legumes, including lucerne.
There is also 223ha of well developed narrow leaf and broad leaf ironbark country, grassed with Rhodes, Burnett blue, spear and legumes including seca stylo and wynn cassia. There is about 40ha of steeper grazing country.
Irrigation water is supplied from a bore equipped with a single phase electric submersible pump. Stock water is also supplied from bore servicing an elevated tank, which gravity feeds troughs in yards and most paddocks. There are also two new unequipped bores with the potential to increase the irrigated area.
Other water is sourced from permanent holes in Wonga Creek plus six dams.
Hiawatha is fenced into 15 paddocks with barbed wire and 15 paddocks with a single electric wire to facilitate rotational grazing.
The steel cattle yards have a six-way draft with a covered crush, calf race and cradle. There is also a new Cavalier loading ramp with side load or rear load access.
Improvements include a split level four bedroom homestead in an elevated position overlooking the property. The air-conditioned home is set in an attractive garden with barbecue area and has 60,000 litres of rainwater storage and a bore servicing the garden area.
Other improvements include a new five bay machinery and hay shed, a four bay machinery shed with workshop, and a hay shed.
There is also a stable area with six covered stables, four with day yards, and a tack and feed room. There is also a machinery loading ramp and a 25,000 litre molasses tank.
Marketing agent Rob Atkinson, Professionals Gympie, said Hiawatha was ideally suited to cattle, horses and or hay or would also make a great cattle stud property.
"Horses thrive in this country with excellent equine services close by," Mr Atkinson said.
Contact Rob Atkinson, 0427 417 138, Professionals Gympie.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.