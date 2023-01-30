Farm Online
Home/Property

Goomeribong's Hiawatha asking $3.5 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
January 30 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

HIAWATHA, an attractive 324 hectares (798 acres) property in the tightly held Goomeribong district grazing property, is on the market for $3.5 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.