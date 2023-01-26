Farm Online
Bobby calf killing banned in NZ, Aussie dairy knows what's coming

Jamieson Murphy
Jamieson Murphy
Updated January 27 2023 - 8:44am, first published 7:00am
ONE of the world's largest dairy companies has ordered its New Zealand farmers to stop killing surplus calves, and although the same policy won't be enforced in Australia just yet, the sector has been preparing for the day consumers make the same demand.

