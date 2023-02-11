THE Priory is positioned on the highest point on the Bingie coastline enjoying spectacular, uninterrupted 360 degree views the Pacific Ocean, Coila Lake and mountains.
Located 15km from Moruya, 43km north of Narooma and 41km south of Batemans Bay, the 20ha (49 acre) property features outstanding panoramic views of the ocean, Coila Lake and mountains
The Priory is a unique two story, five bedroom residence set in established garden and lawns.
The first floor entertaining deck features a fire pit, pizza oven and barbecue.
There is also a delightful guest cottage in addition to a multi-use studio and machinery and storage sheds, an enclosed vegetable garden and chook yard.
The Priory will be auctioned by Webster Nolan Real Estate in Sydney on March 28.
Contact David Nolan, 0447 278 236, Webster Nolan Real Estate.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.