Farm Online
Home/Property

Mondover: Coastal cattle country asking $11.5 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 1 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Mondover, a coastal cattle property capable of running about 900 backgrounders, has been listed at $11.5 million.

MONDOVER, a coastal Central Queensland cattle property capable of running about 900 backgrounders, has been listed at $11.5 million after being put to auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.