MONDOVER, a coastal Central Queensland cattle property capable of running about 900 backgrounders, has been listed at $11.5 million after being put to auction.
Located 15 minutes from Yeppoon and 40 minutes from Rockhampton, the 1617 hectare (3993 acre) property is mostly open flood-out country, heavily grassed with pangola, humidicola and tropical legumes.
An added benefit of Mondover is it's three freehold titles - 922ha (2276 acres), 437ha (1078 acres) and 259ha (639 acres) - and its access from Lake Mary Road and Madges roads.
The property may also be available to be sold in individual portions.
Mondover is securely fenced into three paddocks and watered by a chain of permanent lagoons and creeks.
Improvements include a set of 500 head capacity portable cattle yards with a loading ramp.
Contact Virgil Kenny, 0427 334 100, Elders, or Rod Harms, 0418 458 199, Rod Harms Rural.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.