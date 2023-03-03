GLEN Hope is a productive 3850 hectares (9533 acres) property with about 1415ha (3505 acres) of cultivation and the capacity to run both sheep and cattle.
Located in NSW's Bogan Shire 32km west of Girilambone and 77km north west of Nyngan, the freehold property is on the market for $3.65 million - about $948/ha ($383/acre).
Described as slightly undulating on the northern end, the balance of the property has soft red loam soils timbered with kurrajong, pine, wilga, scattered mulga, wild orange, quandong and rosewood. The lower creek area is has chocolate soil types with box flats.
About 390ha is spray fallowed with 246ha pulled, raked and blade ploughed in 2019.
There is also 130ha set up as 14 cell grazing paddocks, which have been planted with buffel, premier digit, consol lovegrass, vetch, millett and native grasses and herbages.
The boundary has about 24km of Weston electric fencing with the balance comprising of 5km of five wire and barb with a hot wire standoff. All of the boundary fence lines were graded in February.
The 2000 head capacity steel sheep yards have a three way draft and classing/drenching race. There are also 150 head capacity steel panel cattle yards.
Water is supplied by 11 dams, one which supplies tanks and troughs. The average annual rainfall is about 400mm (16 inches).
Other improvements include four bedroom homestead set in established gardens, a two stand shearing shed with an adjoining 18x14m machinery shed, a hay shed, workshop shed, and 275 tonnes of grain storage.
The past three years has seen about 3200t of grain harvested annually.
Following the exchange of contracts the buyer will also have access to about 1415ha of farming country.
Glen Hope also has a carbon emissions reduction contract in place with Green Collar providing a lucrative secondary income.
Contact David Russell, 0418 636 050, Nutrien Harcourts, Cobar.
