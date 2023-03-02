Farm Online
Home/Property

Baradine feed mill tipped to make $2-$2.5 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated March 2 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
A well established stockfeed business is expected to make between $2 million and $2.5 million.

A WELL established Central West NSW stockfeed manufacturing and supply business is expected to fetch between $2 million and $2.5 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.