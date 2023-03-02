Baradine feed mill tipped to make $2-$2.5 million

A WELL established Central West NSW stockfeed manufacturing and supply business is expected to fetch between $2 million and $2.5 million.
Offered by Barry Johnston who is transitioning into retirement, the well established freehold business at Baradine features a loyal, nationwide customer base.
The company produces a wide range of products under three main product lines, servicing the ruminant, equine and birdseed industries.
Trading under Sweetbulk Horsefeeds and Bypass Stockfeeds the well managed company supplies horse, sheep, cattle, goat, deer and bird owners throughout Australia.
The family-owned and operated stockfeed manufacturing plant that has been in operation for more 30 years.
The company is well described as having superior product lines, strong demand, efficient systems and procedures and is well positioned for significant expansion.
The brand has grown significantly since its inception in 1989, delivering superior products to a vast customer base serviced by a strong network of distributors.
The Baradine manufacturing plant has undergone significant upgrades in recent years to meet the demand for consistently high volume orders.
The sale includes five hectares (12.5 acres) of land, buildings, storage facilities, manufacturing equipment, trade names and the intellectual property associated with the business.
Marketing agent Steve Johnston, Davidson Cameron and Co, said the very well-regarded brands were backed by an extensive distribution network, huge customer base, and clear avenues for growth.
"Sweetbulk is perfectly positioned for a new owner to build on its continued success, satisfy the strong demand and take the steps for significant future growth," Mr Johnston said.
Contact Steve Johnston, 0412 , Davidson Cameron and Co, Gunnedah.
