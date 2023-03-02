Wallaroobie: Gently undulating, productive grazing country

WALLAROOBIE is 343 hectares (847 acres) of gently undulating, productive grazing country on the Southern Tablelands of NSW.
Located 25km from Goulburn, 98km from Canberra and 9km off the Hume Freeway, the property is easily accessed.
Described as being ideally suited to sheep, prime lambs and cattle, the well managed and presented grazing property is fenced into nine paddocks.
The steel cattle yards are equipped with a Warwick crush.
Pastures include phalaris, rye grass, cocksfoot, clovers and native species.
Water for livestock is supplied from Wollogorang Creek, seven dams and a bore. The average annual rainfall is about 750mm (30 inches).
The property has a 20x36m steel hay shed/machinery shed with five open bays plus lockable workshop with power connected.
Wallaroobie will be auctioned by Webster Nolan Real Estate in Sydney on April 4.
Contact David Nolan, 0447 278 236, Webster Nolan Real Estate.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.