Researchers and innovators have had the chance to learn more about the process of transitioning research into commercial solutions.
Queensland's interim chief scientist Professor Bronwyn Harch and chief entrepreneur Julia Spicer OAM spoke to the group at a session hosted at the Agtech and Logistics Hub in Toowoomba last Thursday.
They were joined by AusIndustry Darling Downs and south west regional manager Natalie Gruenfeld and IP Australia Office of the Chief Economist assistant director Annita Nugent.
Prof Harch said agtech innovations were not only being used in the agricultural sector but could also have wider applications.
"Agtech is definitely one of the most important areas for Queensland; we've had a long history of doing innovation around ag and we need to continue to do it," she said.
"I think agtech is not only contributing to agriculture but a lot of the technology is being used in other areas and different supply chains, through to mining and defence."
When it comes to translating research into outcomes, Prof Harch said it takes building relationships and researchers understanding the problems they have the potential to solve.
She said it was also about industry better articulating the problems they were facing.
"The magic is really things like the Agtech and Logistics Hub helping get the dialogues together so they can actually start speaking the same language and making those connections," Prof Harch said.
"That's where a lot of the innovation has to happen, it's through those people meeting together and having those conversations and it takes time."
Ms Spicer said giving and receiving feedback quickly should be a key part of the process for start-ups.
Understanding the various intellectual property pathways was also important.
"We need to be really clear that the business concept is actually going to get the result or the impact that we need," she said.
"Sometimes and again, maybe that's government that gives a quick no and sometimes that in the form of not getting a grant funded.
"We're getting feedback when we don't get things funded but equally there's the importance of networks and like-minded people coming together at places like the Agtech and Logistics Hub so we've got the chance to actually test our ideas and our thinking with peers."
