Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Bronwyn Harch and Julia Spicer share insights on the journey to commercialisation

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
March 6 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland's interim chief scientist Professor Bronwyn Harch and chief entrepreneur Julia Spicer OAM spoke at Toowoomba's AgTech and Logistics Hub last Thursday.

Researchers and innovators have had the chance to learn more about the process of transitioning research into commercial solutions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

More from Machinery

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.