NOTED Liverpool Plains property Ngoora comprises of 571 hectares (1411 acres) of prime alluvial farming and soft red basalt grazing country.
The Blackville property has been held and operated by the Anderson family for the past 35 years and is expected to sell for more than $6.5 million when it goes to auction on April 26.
Situated between Blackville, Spring Ridge and Bundella has 260ha of rich alluvial black, soft mulching prime farming country with a history of excellent crop yields as well as 75ha of ideal basalt farming/pasture country.
There is also about 248ha (612 acres) of basalt grazing country ideally suited to the breeding, fattening or backgrounding.
The top-dressed grazing country supports a range of pasture species including native grasses including plains grass, red grass and trefoil and is estimated to carry more than 2000 dry sheep equivalents or 100-150 cows.
The sloped grazing country also has a park-like coverage of timbers including white box, apple and kurrajong.
Other structural improvements include 600 tonnes of grain storage, two sets of steel cattle yards, a machinery shed and hay shed.
The three bedroom brick Ngoora homestead was built in 1990 is positioned to overlook the highly productive scenic farming country across the plains.
The $6.5m price guide puts Ngoora in the more than $11,384/ha ($4607/acre) range.
Ngoora will be auctioned online by Meares & Associates on April 26.
Contact Chris Meares, 0414 770 703, or Lucia McDermott, 0418 160 189, Meares & Associates.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.