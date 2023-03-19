Versatile grazing country for 2300 breeders

MELDON Park is a large scale 5762 hectare (14,238 acre) freehold New England grazing operation estimated to carry about 2300 breeders, turning progeny off as weaners.
Offered by John Kennedy through Elders Real Estate, the Uralla district property has hit the market with a price guide of about $40 million. That's based on about $17,000 a breeder area or $2800/acre.
The picturesque property runs from wide valley floors to gently undulating rolling hills and smaller areas of steeper country.
Soils comprise of soft granites and trap rock, along with basalt outcrops.
The property has a good superphosphate history and is currently has an abundance of feed - primarily native grasses over sown with arrowleaf and seaton park sub-clovers.
The well managed property located is currently run as a beef cattle trading enterprise and is described as having the potential to increase numbers with further pasture development.
The country is also equally suited to both cattle and sheep breeding.
The very well fenced property is divided into 92 main paddocks plus numerous holding paddocks supported by some laneways.
The well improved property has a main five stand raised board shearing shed with sheep yards and shedding, a second four stand shearing shed, two sets sheep yards, and three excellent sets of steel cattle yards strategically located across the property.
Meldon Park is considered very well-watered, enjoying a 7km double frontage to Honeysuckle Creek and a 4km double frontage to Morses Creek.
There are also numerous other creeks, spring fed gullies, and about 113 dams.
Rainfall over the last 22 years has averaged between 812-864mm (32 to 34 inches).
Other structural improvements include five quality machinery sheds mostly with concrete floors plus an enclosed large hay shed and numerous sundry sheds.
The very comfortable, open plan, four bedroom Meldon Park homestead is set in an elevated position overlooking the northern end of the property.
There are also three cottages and quarters for eight workers.
Expression of interest on Meldon Park close with Elders Real Estate on April 26.
