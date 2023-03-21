Anecdotal evidence suggests that supplementary feeding ewes at lambing may cause them to abandon their lambs.
This can reduce lamb survival, and has been the catalyst for an ongoing research project.
Co-funded by Australian Wool Innovation and Meat & Livestock Australia, along with leading Australian universities and other industry stakeholders, the aim is to set up 24 on-farm project sites across four states.
The research team is now appealing to producers willing to assist with on-farm trials.
Murdoch University researcher, Dr Amy Lockwood said the team is keen to hear from anyone who wants to be involved.
"At least 24 on-farm research sites will be established across Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales during the project," she said.
"We have so far completed work for our first trial at 10 research sites and are currently seeking more sheep producers across southern Australia to host the trial on their farms."
A minimum of 300 single-bearing and 160 twin-bearing ewes are required per farm (no maidens).
Ewes will be allocated into a treatment at 135-140 days from the start of joining; self-feeder or trail feeding during lambing.
The impact of each feeding method on lamb survival will be assessed to marking.
Dr Lockwood said the project's results will be used to create supplementary feeding guidelines for sheep producers to optimise lamb marking rates.
At the moment there is no industry consensus on optimal supplementary feeding strategies for lambing ewes.
This fact was highlighted during consultation with sheep producers where 92pc of those surveyed said they are actively seeking advice on the matter.
"A survey of producers in southern Australia showed that 92 per cent of them believe further research is warranted into the best supplementary feeding regimes to optimise lamb survival," said AWI Project Manager, Reproduction & Nutrition, Emmah Goldsmith.
"The overall project is evaluating strategies for supplementary feeding at lambing via trail feeding, and self-feeders, and aims to quantify the impacts on lamb survival to marking on commercial farms across southern Australia.
"It will also assess changes in mob behaviour associated with the feeding method using sensor technology.
"The ultimate outcome from this project is to produce guidelines for sheep producers to increase lamb marking rates."
A significant proportion of producers in southern Australia lamb ewes onto dry feed in autumn.
Increasing climate variability also means that a greater number of producers may have dry or limited green feed available when lambing in winter or even early spring.
However, there is conflicting opinion as to whether trail feeding or the use of self-feeders is more favourable for lamb survival.
Dr Lockwood said the project's research sites are being located in both the medium to high and the low rainfall zones to capture variation in environmental and management conditions, including the size of lambing paddocks in which ewes are being supplementary fed.
The researchers also aim to investigate other factors that influence supplementary feeding on lamb survival, such as the effects of the proximity of trail feeding or self-feeders to water or the number of self-feeders in the paddock on ewe behaviour during lambing.
Other planned project results include completion of a detailed benefit-cost analysis for each feeding strategy.
Producers wishing to be involved can contact Dr Amy Lockwood on 0429 976 483.
